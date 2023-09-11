Left Menu

Collegian run over by train in Nagpur

A 19-year-old collegian was run over a by a train in Sadar area of Nagpur on Monday, a police official said.The incident took place near Goa Colony in Mangalwari and the deceased has been identified as Harsh Dhamgaye, the official said.He was walking along the tracks to reach college at around 930am.

Collegian run over by train in Nagpur
A 19-year-old collegian was run over a by a train in Sadar area of Nagpur on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place near Goa Colony in Mangalwari and the deceased has been identified as Harsh Dhamgaye, the official said.

''He was walking along the tracks to reach college at around 9:30am. He fell on the tracks and was run over by a train some time later. An accidental death case was registered,'' the Sadar police station official said.

