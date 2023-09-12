Left Menu

Security jawan injured as encounter breaks out in J-K's Rajouri

A security jawan was injured as terrorists opened fire on a search party in a remote village in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.Jammu Zone Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh said the encounter between the terrorists and security forces started at the Narla village of Rajouri.Army and Special Operations Group SOG of JK Police are on the job and further details are awaited, he said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-09-2023 17:10 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 17:00 IST
A security jawan was injured as terrorists opened fire on a search party in a remote village in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

Jammu Zone Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh said the encounter between the terrorists and security forces started at the Narla village of Rajouri.

Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police are on the job and further details are awaited, he said. Officials said a security jawan was injured in the initial firing, while reinforcements have been rushed to the area to neutralise the terrorists. Security forces launched a search and cordon operation in the forested Patrada area Monday evening and fired a few rounds on observing suspicious movement of two persons, the officials said.

However, they said both the suspects managed to escape from the scene taking advantage of darkness and thick foliage, leaving behind a rucksack that was recovered, along with some clothes and other articles, by the search parties.

The cordon and search operation was extended to nearby areas including Bambel and Narla to track down the fleeing terrorists, the officials said, adding the firing between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.

