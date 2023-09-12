Bharat has gained strategic strength with technological interventions in last 9 years: Dr. Jitendra

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said, Bharat has gained a great strategic strength with technological interventions in last nine years and it’s borders have become more secure than ever under Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi and Defence Minister, Sh. Rajnath Singh.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said this during the inaugural ceremony of 90 infrastructure projects of Border Roads Organization by Defence Minister, Sh. Rajnath Singh at Jammu.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the world today looks up to Bharat as an equal partner in every field and the recently concluded G20 summit with the adoption of Delhi Declaration is a testimony to it which showcased Bharat’s technological capabilities as well as economic strength.

Dr. Jitendra further said, Bharat’s G20 Presidency also coincided with the country’s glory in Space with the success of Chandrayaan-3 with Bharat’s flag flying high on the south pole of the moon, taking lead in space technology showcasing its achievements under PM Narendra Modi.

Praising Defence Minister Sh. Rajnath Singh, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the construction of much needed border bunkers, 4 percent reservation to border residents, establishment of Border Battalions etc. has been possible in the last nine years. Under this government, a new political culture has been set up in the country based on equality for all without discrimination of any kind.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, Basantar in district Samba was today chosen for the inauguration of 90 infrastructure projects as this region has been designated as the infrastructure marvel among all the constituencies, having seen tremendous development in last nine years with the development of more than 200 bridges, construction of highways, strategic tunnels constructed by NHAI, BRO etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)