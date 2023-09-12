Delhi: Woman shot at as she tries to intervene in fight involving her son

A woman was shot at allegedly when she tried to calm down two men after they had a quarrel with her son in northwest Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, police said on Tuesday.

Police got information about the incident on Sunday around 11.05 pm. They reached the spot in SSN Colony, Bhalswa. The injured -- identified as Sushila Devi -- was already shifted to BJRM hospital, they said.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and provisions of the Arms Act was registered based on the statement of Sushila's son, a senior police officer said.

He said on Sunday around 7 pm, he, along with his friend, was present near a wine shop in Swaroop Nagar when a man, known to him, came and started fighting with his friend.

The complainant tried to sort out the issue, but the man started abusing both of them, police said.

Later, he also called one of his friends.

Around 9 pm, the two came in front of Sushila's house and started abusing and threatening her son. After getting to know that one of them was carrying a pistol, Sushila and her daughter tried to calm them down, police said.

One of them fired at Sushila and fled the scene. She suffered injury on her left shoulder, following which she was rushed to BJRM hospital. Later, she was referred to LNJP Hospital, police said.

Both accused are known to the complainant. They are on the run. Efforts are being done to nab them at the earliest, police added.

