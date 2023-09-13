China confirms Papal envoy's visit for Ukraine talks
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-09-2023 13:07 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 13:04 IST
- Country:
- China
The Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday that Papal envoy Cardinal Matteo Zuppi will visit China for talks on resolving the conflict in Ukraine.
China's Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui will meet with Zuppi, said Mao Ning, a spokesperson at the foreign ministry, during a regular news conference.
Zuppi will be in China from Wednesday to Friday as part of a diplomatic push to facilitate peace in Ukraine, the Vatican said on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
At G20 Summit, Biden will reaffirm US commitment of economic cooperation, discuss Russia-Ukraine war: White House
China remains Russia's backer, despite it bogging down in Ukraine
South Korea increases Ukraine aid to $394 mln for 2024
Japan PM Kishida pledges continued support for Ukraine
Ukraine: Widespread learning loss continues due to war, COVID-19