Chinese President Xi meets Venezuelan President Maduro
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-09-2023 14:26 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 14:25 IST
- Country:
- China
Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.
Maduro is scheduled to visit China from Sept. 8-14.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US commerce chief set to meet Chinese vice premier in Beijing
US commerce chief meets Chinese premier in Beijing
Arunachal Pradesh MLA writes to PM Modi; urges to raise map issue with Xi Jinping at G20 Summit
China's Baosteel says Beijing to cap steel output this year
Chinese President Xi Jinping likely to skip G20 Summit in Delhi