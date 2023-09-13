Putin-Kim talks were 'substantive' - Interfax cites Kremlin spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin's talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were "important and substantive", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday in comments quoted by the Interfax news agency.

Speaking after the two leaders held talks in Russia's Far East region, Peskov added that North Korea was interested in cooperation with Russia in the areas of aviation and transport.

