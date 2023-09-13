France welcomes EU probe into Chinese electric vehilces - minister

French Europe Minister Laurence Boon on Wednesday welcomed an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles launched by the EU Commission, saying it was important to protect the bloc's market.

"We won't let our market be flooded by over-subsidised EVs that threaten our companies just as it had happened with solar panels", she said in a statement.

