Skill Development Corporation case: Andhra HC stays CID petition seeking Chandrababu's custody till Sept 18

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday stayed the proceedings in a petition filed by the state CID seeking the custody of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the multi-crore Skill Development Corporation scam, till September 18.

The court which was hearing a petition filed by Naidu requesting quashing the FIR registered against him in the case, posted for further hearing on September 19.

The court also directed the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department to file its reply.

The former chief minister was represented by senior Supreme Court counsel Sidharth Luthra, while Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy put forward the government's view.

The TDP chief was sent to judicial remand and is currently lodged in a Central Prison in Rajamahendravaram in a case registered by the Andhra Pradesh CID.

Later, the CID filed a petition in the ACB Court seeking the custody of Naidu for 15 days for questioning with regard to the case.

Naidu was arrested in connection with a fraud case involving misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to a loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state government, AP CID Chief N Sanjay had said after the arrest.

