Russia has 'no other options' but to win in Ukraine - RIA cites defence minister Shoigu
Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2023 16:51 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 16:32 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday that Russia had "no other options" but to win in Ukraine, state news agency RIA said.
It quoted him as saying Russian forces in Ukraine were maintaining an "active defence".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Russian
- Russia
- Sergei Shoigu
Advertisement
ALSO READ
At G20 Summit, Biden will reaffirm US commitment of economic cooperation, discuss Russia-Ukraine war: White House
South Korea increases Ukraine aid to $394 mln for 2024
China remains Russia's backer, despite it bogging down in Ukraine
Japan PM Kishida pledges continued support for Ukraine
Ukraine: Widespread learning loss continues due to war, COVID-19