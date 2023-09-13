Following are the top stories at 9.20 PM NATION: DEL115 JK-4THLD GUNFIGHT **** JK: Army colonel and major, Dy SP killed in gunfight with terrorists Srinagar: An Army Colonel commanding a battalion, a Major of a unit and a Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in the higher reaches of Kokorenag area in the south of the valley, officials said here on Wednesday. **** DEL112 CAB-2NDLD G20-RESOLUTION **** Union Cabinet passes resolution to congratulate PM Modi on G20 Summit success New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution congratulating and thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the entire country for making the G20 Summit a huge success, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said.**** DEL106 OPPN-LDALL MEET **** Oppn bloc INDIA to hold first joint public rally in Bhopal early next month; seat-sharing talks to start ''at the earliest'' New Delhi: Taking another step in its strategic plan to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Opposition bloc INDIA on Wednesday decided to hold their first joint public meeting in Bhopal in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh in the first week of October, and said the constituent parties will start seat-sharing talks ''at the earliest.''**** FGN50 SPAIN-IAF-C295 **** Airbus hands over first C-295 aircraft to IAF at a ceremony in Spanish city of Seville Seville (Spain): The Airbus Defence and Space on Wednesday handed over to the Indian Air Force the first of the 56 C295 transport aircraft kick-starting the delivery of the planes under a Rs 21,935-crore project that was sealed two year's back as part of an overall aim to modernise India's air assets. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan **** DEL84 VP-NARRATIVES **** People floating anti-national narrative can go to Europe if there are no takers here: VP Dhankhar New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said research scholars have to be at the forefront to counter ''sinister and anti-national narratives'' that are floated periodically about India.**** DEL94 CAB-2NDLD LPG **** Govt earmarks Rs 1,650 cr for additional 75 lakh LPG connections under Ujjwala New Delhi: The government on Wednesday allocated Rs 1,650 crore towards the release of additional 75 lakh free LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) over three years ending March 2026.**** DEL87 CAB-LD ECOURTS **** Cabinet approves eCourts Project Ph-III; digitisation of court records, migration to cloud part of initiative New Delhi: Seeking to upgrade the digital infrastructure of the lower judiciary, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the third phase of the eCourts Project as a central sector scheme with a financial outlay of Rs 7,210 crore.**** DEL81 CHIDAMBARAM-GOVT-SUNAK **** Wish such debate took place in Indian Parliament: Chidambaram's dig at govt citing Sunak's statement New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday took a swipe at the government citing the posing of questions to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak by House of Commons MPs on his recent India visit, saying how he wishes such a debate took place in India's Parliament. **** DEL71 BJP-LD OPPN MEET **** BJP slams INDIA bloc meeting as get-together of 'anti-Hindu coordination committee' New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday slammed the INDIA bloc meeting as a get-together of ''anti-Hindu coordination committee'' and cited corruption cases against their leaders, as it kept the heat on the opposition over a slew of issues including remarks on the Sanatan Dharma.**** DEL76 KTAKA-LD YEDIYURAPPA **** Discussions on BJP-JD(S) alliance for LS polls still on; Modi & Shah to take final call: Yediyurappa New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said discussions are still underway on the party joining hands with JD(S) in Karnataka for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the central leaders will take a final call.**** CAL31 WB-ED-3RDLD ABHISHEK **** TMC MP Abhishek appears before ED in school jobs scam, questioning still on Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with its probe into the alleged school jobs scam in West Bengal, officials said.**** BOM23 MP-SANATAN-ADITYANATH **** Sanatan Dharma is 'Rashtriya' religion of Bharat: Yogi Adityanath Indore: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Sanatan Dharma is the ''Rashtriya'' (national) religion'' of Bharat.**** DEL69 RJ-LD STUDENT SUICIDE **** Coaching hub Kota reports 23rd suicide this year as NEET aspirant from Ranchi hangs herself Kota (RJ): Less than six months after she moved to Kota to prepare for medical entrance exam NEET, a 16-year-old girl from Jharkhand's Ranchi allegedly hanged herself to death in her hostel room, police said.**** CAL20 MN-POLICE-KILLED **** Policeman shot dead in Manipur's Churachandpur Churachandpur: A police sub-inspector on duty at Chingphei bunker No.1 in Manipur's Churachandpur district was shot dead on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.**** MDS14 AP-CHANDRABABU-CID **** Rules flouted while establishing AP Skill Development Corporation, says CID chief Amaravati: As many as 13 signatures of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu were found on various files pertaining to the Skill Development Corporation, which was set up by flouting rules, AP Crime Investigation Department Chief N Sanjay said on Wednesday.**** DEL93 PCI-PANEL **** Press Council sets up panel to study retrenchment of journalists during pandemic New Delhi: The Press Council of India on Wednesday said it has set up a panel to study the retrenchment of journalists by various media groups during the COVID-19 pandemic.**** MDS9 KA-FIR-AAJ TAK **** Karnataka police register FIR against Hindi news channel, Consulting Editor on allegations of spreading misinformation about govt scheme Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police have registered an FIR against a Hindi news channel and its Consulting Editor on allegations of spreading misinformation about a commercial vehicle subsidy scheme of the State government for minorities, officials said on Wednesday.**** DEL77 RJ-BJP-2NLD SUSPEND **** Meghwal vs Meghwal: BJP suspends MLA for making corruption allegations against law minister Jaipur: The BJP on Wednesday suspended Rajasthan MLA Kailash Meghwal from its primary membership after he levelled corruption allegations against Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.**** DEL97 LD-ITX-AZAM KHAN RAIDS **** I-T raids against SP leader Azam Khan, party alleges misuse of agencies New Delhi/Lucknow: The Income Tax Department Wednesday conducted raids at more than 30 premises in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh as part of a tax evasion probe against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and those linked to him, official sources said.**** BUSINESS: DEL107 BIZ-GOYAL-LD TESLA-INDIA **** Tesla looking at sourcing components worth abt USD 1.9 bn from India: Goyal New Delhi: US-based electric vehicle maker Tesla is looking to source components worth around USD 1.9 billion this year against USD 1 billion last year, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.**** DEL64 BIZ-LD-GADKARI-AIRBAG **** Govt will not make six airbags mandatory for cars: Nitin Gadkari New Delhi: The government will not make six airbags mandatory for cars, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.**** LEGAL: LGD25 SC-LD FIRECRACKERS **** Not interfering with Delhi govt's complete ban on firecrackers, people's health important: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to interfere with the Delhi government's order putting a comprehensive ban on manufacturing, storage, sale and bursting of firecrackers in the city, saying people's health is important. **** LGD17 RJ-HC-RAMDEV **** FIR for hurting religious sentiments: HC asks Ramdev to appear before IO, extends stay on arrest Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court has directed yoga guru Ramdev to appear on October 5 at Barmer's Chohtan police station for questioning in connection with an FIR against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, while extending the stay on his arrest.**** LGD14 SC-GUJARAT ENCOUNTERS **** SC to hear after next week pleas seeking probe into alleged fake encounters in Gujarat New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday said the two separate petitions seeking a probe into the alleged fake encounters in Gujarat from 2002 to 2006 will come up for hearing after the next week. ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)