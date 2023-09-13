Left Menu

Wall collapse kills pregnant woman in UP village

A 25-year-old pregnant woman died after a wall collapsed on her in Hasanpur Lodhepur village of the district on Wednesday, police said. Banduakalan Police Station SHO Ravindra Pratap Singh said, In Hasanpur Lodhepur village a kuccha wall collapsed over one Fatima 25 who was sitting near it. Fatima was pregnant.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 13-09-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 23:33 IST
Wall collapse kills pregnant woman in UP village
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old pregnant woman died after a wall collapsed on her in Hasanpur Lodhepur village of the district on Wednesday, police said. Banduakalan Police Station SHO Ravindra Pratap Singh said, ''In Hasanpur Lodhepur village a kuccha wall collapsed over one Fatima (25) who was sitting near it.'' ''Fatima was pregnant. She died on the spot. Prima facie it appears that the wall collapsed after getting weakened following recent rains,'' said the SHO. Police have sent the body for a post mortem examination. The local administration has announced ex-gratia compensation to the family of the victim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023