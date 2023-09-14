Credible reports of at least 13 mass graves in Darfur’s El Geneina and surrounding areas -UN

The United Nations Joint Human Rights office (UNITAMS) received credible reports about the existence of at least 13 mass graves in Sudan's El Geneina, a city in Darfur, and its surrounding areas as a result of the RSF and Arab militias' attacks on civilians, a post on X by the UN mission said on Wednesday.

The majority of these civilians were from the Massalit community, the post added.

