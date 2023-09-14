Left Menu

Israel carries out air strike targeting Syria's Hama

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 14-09-2023 02:49 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 02:49 IST
Israel carried out an air strike targeting Syria's Hama, the Syrian defence ministry said on Wednesday.

It added the attack resulted in some material losses. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and yomna Ehab Editing by Chris Reese )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

