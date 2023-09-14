Israel carries out air strike targeting Syria's Hama
Israel carried out an air strike targeting Syria's Hama, the Syrian defence ministry said on Wednesday.
It added the attack resulted in some material losses. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and yomna Ehab Editing by Chris Reese )
