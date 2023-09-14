Left Menu

Man facing 30 cases of chain-snatching, bike thefts arrested in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-09-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 17:29 IST
Man facing 30 cases of chain-snatching, bike thefts arrested in Thane district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 24-year-old man who faces more than 30 cases over crimes like chain-snatching and bike thefts has been arrested in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

Accused Ape Dara Jaffri, alias Apridi, was on the run after members of his “Irani” community attacked a police team that had gone to arrest him in February, said Sachin Gunjal, deputy commissioner of police, zone III-Kalyan. Two cops had suffered injuries in the attack.

Acting on a tip-off, the police took Jaffri into custody from Kalyan on Tuesday night, the official said.

A resident of Indira Nagar in Ambivili, Jaffri is named in more than 30 cases of chain-snatching and two-wheeler thefts in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu and is wanted in 10 of them, he said.

