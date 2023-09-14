Left Menu

Trump won't be tried with Powell and Chesebro next month in Georgia election case

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 14-09-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 19:21 IST
A Georgia judge ruled Thursday that former President Donald Trump and 16 others will be tried separately from two defendants who are set to go to trial next month in the case accusing them of participating in an illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Lawyers Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro had filed demands for a speedy trial, and Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee set their trial to begin October 23. Trump and other defendants had asked to be tried separately from Powell and Chesebro, with some saying they could not be ready by the late October trial date.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis last month obtained an indictment against 19 people charging them under the state's anti-racketeering law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

