BSF-Border Guards Bangladesh conference concludes

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 14-09-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 19:28 IST
The IG-Level Border Coordination Conference between Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) concluded in the neighbouring country's Chattagram city on Thursday with a call for tackling insurgency and transborder crimes including smuggling of narcotics, a senior BSF official said.

The regional-level conference which began on September 11 focused on insurgent activities, transborder crimes including smuggling of narcotics and Border Management Plan (CBMP), deputy commandant, BSF Tripura Frontier, Anand Kumar said.

He said issues related to confidence-building measures among the local population on either side with enhanced cooperation and understanding between the troops of both the border guarding forces were also discussed.

Kumar said leaders of both the delegations came up with viable solutions to various bilateral issues being confronted by both the forces, while ensuring an environment of peace and tranquility along the international border and further strengthening the bond of friendship, mutual trust and cooperation.

A joint Record of Discussion (JRD) document was signed at the conference.

A six-member Indian delegation led by Pradip Kumar, Inspector General, BSF Meghalaya Frontier, participated in the conference. Bangladesh delegation was led by MD Shazedur Rahman, Additional Director General, Region Commander, South-East Region BGB, Chattogram.

