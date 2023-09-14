Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM writes to External Affairs Minister seeking help with case of Indian student’s death in US

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 14-09-2023 19:56 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, requesting him to intervene and communicate with his American counterpart to probe the circumstances leading to a Telugu student's death in the US and a subsequent video clip belittling the deceased.

Reddy was referring to the death of Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old student from the state, who was hit by a speeding police car responding to an emergency call on January 23, 2023.

"I request you to personally intervene in this matter by communicating with your counterpart in the United States and urging for an independent and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident," said Reddy in the letter.

He said it is important to uncover the truth and ensure that justice is served, and also asked the minister to take up this issue with America's ambassador to India.

Meanwhile, Kandula's grandfather Suribabu told PTI that the case is being overseen by his relatives in the US, along with support of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA).

Kandula was pursuing a masters degree in Information Systems at the Seattle campus of Northeastern University.

Her death grabbed the headlines now after a video went viral in which American police personnel are heard saying Kandula's life was of 'limited value'.

Kandula hailed from Adoni in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

