Slovakia expels Russian diplomat -foreign ministry

Slovakia has expelled a diplomat based in Russia's embassy, the Slovak Foreign Ministry said on its website on Thursday.

"The reason is his activities, which were in direct violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which were thoroughly documented by the competent authorities of the Slovak Republic," the ministry said. It added that the Russian diplomat had 48 hours to leave the country.

