Slovakia's Fierce Debate: Whistleblower Law Sparks Political Turmoil

In a contentious move, Slovakia's parliament has passed new whistleblower legislation, leaving the opposition and the European Commission deeply concerned about its implications for the rule of law. Prime Minister Robert Fico's government pushed through the changes with support from leftist-nationalist lawmakers.

The legislative session saw tensions rise as opposition politicians protested by whistling and clashed with ruling party members. A fracas ensued with a deputy reportedly throwing a plastic bottle, highlighting the intensity of the debate over the status of crown witnesses and whistleblower protections.

Despite President Peter Pellegrini's veto, the ruling parties approved reforms amid EU warnings. Opposition voices called the legislature session 'mafia night,' accusing Fico's administration of undermining legal principles in Slovakia, a point echoed by Michal Simecka, leader of Progressive Slovakia.

