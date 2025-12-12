Slovakia's Fierce Debate: Whistleblower Law Sparks Political Turmoil
Slovakia's parliament ignited controversy with a new whistleblower law, passed amid opposition protests and concerns from the European Commission. The heated debate included scuffles, legislative changes by Prime Minister Robert Fico's government, and claims of threats to the rule of law and political retaliation, drawing intense scrutiny and criticism.
In a contentious move, Slovakia's parliament has passed new whistleblower legislation, leaving the opposition and the European Commission deeply concerned about its implications for the rule of law. Prime Minister Robert Fico's government pushed through the changes with support from leftist-nationalist lawmakers.
The legislative session saw tensions rise as opposition politicians protested by whistling and clashed with ruling party members. A fracas ensued with a deputy reportedly throwing a plastic bottle, highlighting the intensity of the debate over the status of crown witnesses and whistleblower protections.
Despite President Peter Pellegrini's veto, the ruling parties approved reforms amid EU warnings. Opposition voices called the legislature session 'mafia night,' accusing Fico's administration of undermining legal principles in Slovakia, a point echoed by Michal Simecka, leader of Progressive Slovakia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tunisian Opposition Leader Abir Moussi Sentenced Amid Controversy
Political Turmoil: Tunisian Opposition Leader Abir Moussi Sentenced
Venezuelan Opposition Leader Machado's Defiant Journey for Peaceful Transition
Uddhav Thackeray's Urgent Demand: Opposition Leaders Needed in Maharashtra Legislature
Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado Wins Nobel Peace Prize