Slovakia's Parliamentary Upheaval: Unrest Over Whistleblower Reforms

The Slovakian parliament has stirred controversy with its recent passage of bills concerning whistleblowers and crown witnesses. The opposition has slammed these measures, citing them as threats to the rule of law and accusing Prime Minister Robert Fico's administration of undermining legal principles.

Video footage capturing the heated Thursday vote depicted opposition members whistling and engaging in confrontational dialogue. In a dramatic episode, a government deputy reportedly hurled a plastic bottle, while chaos ensued with allegations of a fellow deputy being choked.

Despite resistance and a veto from President Peter Pellegrini, ruling party lawmakers on Friday approved a restructuring of the whistleblower office. The move has drawn European Union scrutiny, reflecting serious concerns about Slovakia's commitment to EU laws.

