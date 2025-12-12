Left Menu

Slovakia's Parliamentary Upheaval: Unrest Over Whistleblower Reforms

Slovakia's government is facing criticism after passing controversial legislation on whistleblowers and crown witnesses. Opposition parties argue that these moves undermine the rule of law. Tensions ran high, leading to altercations among politicians. Critics accuse the government of using legislative changes to aid allies and limit EU intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:17 IST
Slovakia's Parliamentary Upheaval: Unrest Over Whistleblower Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Slovakian parliament has stirred controversy with its recent passage of bills concerning whistleblowers and crown witnesses. The opposition has slammed these measures, citing them as threats to the rule of law and accusing Prime Minister Robert Fico's administration of undermining legal principles.

Video footage capturing the heated Thursday vote depicted opposition members whistling and engaging in confrontational dialogue. In a dramatic episode, a government deputy reportedly hurled a plastic bottle, while chaos ensued with allegations of a fellow deputy being choked.

Despite resistance and a veto from President Peter Pellegrini, ruling party lawmakers on Friday approved a restructuring of the whistleblower office. The move has drawn European Union scrutiny, reflecting serious concerns about Slovakia's commitment to EU laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025