Following are the top stories at 9.25 pm: NATION BOM46 MP-LDALL MODI **** 'INDIA' out to finish Sanatan Dharma, says PM Modi in fresh attack on opposition bloc Bina/Raigarh: In his first open remarks on the raging row over Sanatan Dharma, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the opposition INDIA grouping of trying to ''destroy'' the ancient faith and push the country into ''a thousand years of slavery''. **** DEL37 LADAKH-LG-INTERVIEW **** Indian troops defending every inch of border with China: Ladakh LG Jammu: Indian troops are defending every inch of the border with China and not even a single inch of land has been taken over by the neighbouring country in recent years, Ladakh Lt Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra said on Thursday. By Somil Abrol and Tariq Sofi **** MDS7 TN-WOMEN PRIESTS-CM **** Women entering temples as priests under Dravidian model, says TN CM Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said women are all set to enter temples in Tamil Nadu as priests under the Dravidian model of governance. **** DEL74 EC-NCP-HEARING **** EC calls rival factions of NCP for hearing on October 6: Sources New Delhi: The Election Commission has called rival factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for a personal hearing on October 6, sources said on Thursday. **** DEL66 AVI-MUMBAI AIRPORT-2NDLD PLANE **** Small aircraft skids off runway at Mumbai airport amid heavy rains; 8 people injured Mumbai: A small aircraft veered off the runway while landing at the Mumbai airport on Thursday amid heavy rains and all the eight people, who were onboard, have been hospitalised with injuries, according to officials. **** DEL72 OPPN-LD ANCHORS Opposition bloc INDIA announces boycott of shows of 14 TV anchors, BJP compares action with Emergency New Delhi: The opposition alliance INDIA on Thursday announced that it will boycott shows of 14 television anchors on several platforms, a decision the BJP compared with the Emergency. The News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) said the boycott sets a dangerous precedent and goes against the ethos of democracy.

DEL65 OPPN-ALLIANCE-SEAT-SHARING **** Parties not involved in a state may help in seat-sharing talks among INDIA coalition partners on sticky seats New Delhi: A day after the opposition coalition INDIA decided to start seat-sharing talks for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, it has been learnt that a representative from a party which does not have stakes in a particular state may act as a ''bridge'' in negotiations between alliance partners. **** CAL29 AS-HIMANTA-WIFE-LD DEFAMATION **** Assam CM's wife to file defamation suit against Cong MP for claiming her firm got central subsidy Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma on Wednesday said that she will file a defamation suit of Rs 10 crore against Congress Deputy leader in Lok sabha Gaurav Gogoi for his alleged 'slanderous campaign' against the company with which she is associated. **** MDS24 KL-2NDLD NIPAH **** Experimental antiviral against Nipah, BSL-3 lab for testing reach Kerala from ICMR: State govt Thiruvananthapuram/Kozhikode/New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) In the wake of the Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode district of Kerala, due to which two people lost their lives and three others have tested positive for the virus, the only available experimental treatment -- monoclonal antibody -- was delivered to the state by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday. **** DEL12 JK-GUNFIGHT-BODIES **** Bodies of Col Manpreet, Major Ashish airlifted to Army base hospital in Srinagar Srinagar: Security forces airlifted the bodies of Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonchak from the encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday, a day after they were killed along with a deputy superintendent of police in a gunfight with terrorists. **** DEL39 JK-GUNFIGHT-OFFICERS-PROFILE **** Col Manpreet Singh preferred his men when offered peace posting Srinagar/New Delhi: ''No Sir'' was the prompt reply of Colonel Manpreet Singh when he was offered a peace posting upon his promotion in 2021. Instead, he volunteered to stay and command the 19 Rashtriya Rifles, a battalion credited with major kills of terrorists including Hizbul Mujahideen poster boy Burhan Wani. By Sumir Kaul **** MDS23 TL-LD KAVITHA-ED NOTICE **** ED notice issued to me is politically motivated, says BRS leader Kavitha Hyderabad/Delhi: MLC K Kavitha of the ruling BRS on Thursday said the Enforcement Directorate notice issued to her in the Delhi Excise Policy case is politically motivated, and that the party's legal team would decide the future course of action on it. **** MDS13 KA-BJP-ALLIANCE-YEDIYURAPPA **** Don't know what's in the mind of Modi, Shah on BJP's alliance with JD(S) for LS polls, says Yediyurappa Bengaluru: Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Thursday said he doesn't know as to what is in the minds of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the saffron party having an understanding with JD(S) for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. **** MDS12 TN-SHAH-HINDI-UDHAYANIDHI **** Udhayanidhi Stalin hits out at Amit Shah for his 'Hindi unites' comment Chennai: Slamming Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remark that ''Hindi unites'', Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday said it is ''absurd'' to claim that Hindi, spoken in just four to five states, unites the entire Indian union. **** MDS6 AP-JANASENA-TDP **** Janasena, TDP will go together in next elections: Pawan Kalyan after meeting Chandrababu Naidu in prison Rajamahendravaram (Andhra), Sep 14 (PTI) Janasena Party and TDP will go together in the next elections as Andhra Pradesh cannot afford the rule of YSRCP, party chief Pawan Kalyan said here on Thursday. **** DEL55 NIA-ISIS-NAB **** Key terror conspirator affiliated with ISIS held at Delhi airport New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday nabbed a key ISIS terror conspirator after he landed at the airport here from Kenya's Nairobi, an official said. **** BUSINESS DEL52 BIZ-FITCH-LD GROWTH **** Fitch retains India's FY24 growth forecast at 6.3 pc, flags inflation risks New Delhi: Fitch Ratings on Thursday retained India's growth forecast for the current fiscal at 6.3 per cent citing economic resilience despite tighter monetary policy and exports weakness, but upped year-end inflation projection on El Nino threat. **** DEL35 BIZ-INFLATION-LD WPI **** WPI inflation in negative for fifth month in a row at (-) 0.52 pc in Aug; prices of veggies, onion, pulses remain firm New Delhi: Wholesale price inflation remained in negative territory for the fifth straight month in August at (-) 0.52 per cent, though it rose sequentially from the previous month on account of firm prices of food items, especially vegetables, onion and pulses. **** LEGAL LGD12 CJI-LD DATA GRID **** SC has onboarded National Judicial Data Grid: CJI New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud Thursday said the Supreme Court has onboarded the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), a repository of data on pendency and disposal of cases right from taluka to the national level. **** FOREIGN FGN40 US-INDIAN-DEATH-LD PROBE **** Outrage in US over death of Indian student; US assures prompt action and investigation Washington/Seattle: The Biden administration has assured the Indian government of a quick investigation into the horrific death of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula in Seattle after being struck by a speeding police patrol car and bringing to justice the police officers who were responsible for it. **** FGN62 SINGAPORE-LDALL THARMAN ****Indian-origin economist Tharman Shanmugaratnam sworn in Singapore's new President; vows to nurture a more inclusive society Singapore: Indian-origin Singapore-born economist Tharman Shanmugaratnam, sworn in as the ninth president on Thursday, vowed to strengthen the city-state's multiracialism and nurture a more inclusive society with the ''strong mandate'' from the voters.**** FGN67 LANKA-INDIA-LD FISHERMEN Sri Lankan Navy arrests 17 Indian fishermen for alleged poaching in country's territorial waters Colombo: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested at least 17 Indian fishermen and seized three trawlers for allegedly poaching in the country's territorial waters, an official statement said on Thursday. **** SKY SKY

