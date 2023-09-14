Hosting G20 Summit brought great honour to India, country's leadership stronger: Delhi L-G

Hosting the G20 Summit in Delhi brought great honour to India and the country's leadership has become stronger, Lt Governor VK Saxena said on Thursday.

Saxena was speaking at a programme organised to felicitate New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) employees for their role in preparing the national capital for the summit held on Saturday and Sunday.

''I am feeling very proud that I am (standing) among a force that has made the country shine with their work culture and hardwork. I want to thank the prime minister who gave a big opportunity to Delhi to host the biggest meeting of the G20,'' he said.

Hosting the summit in Delhi has brought great honour to India and the country's leadership has become stronger, which cannot be expressed in a few words, Saxena added.

The theme of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakum' was embodied in this G20 Summit, he said.

Saxena also applauded the efforts of officers and employees of all ranks in making Delhi neat and clean for the conclave.

''It is a big achievement that we all accomplished together. In a very short period, we succeeded in making our Delhi beautiful,'' he said.

Saxena said about 6.5 lakh flower pots were used to decorate the streets, venues and other public places for the summit.

Many officers were apprehensive that the flower pots would be stolen or damaged and the plants damaged by monkeys or cows, Saxena said and added, ''I was assured (that) it will not happen.'' ''I have been told that perhaps 22 pots have been lifted among these 6.5 lakh. So, it was possible. And I feel those who lifted the 22 pots will return those because they will feel ashamed. It (decoration) was done for our city,'' he added.

The G20 Summit, held at Bharat Mandapam, was attended by US President Joe Biden, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, among other world leaders. The two-day summit under India's presidency ended on Sunday, and it was largely seen to be hugely successful as the bloc put out a unanimous joint statement touching on a range of issues, including the war in Ukraine. Interacting with reporters later, Saxena said hosting the summit was a ''matter of pride'' and that it was ''done excellently''.

People from different agencies who worked to make the organisation a success deserve the highest praise, he added.

''Delhi is the capital of the country. It has been made as it should have been,'' Saxena said, adding efforts will continue to maintain the fountains, artworks and other assets created for the summit.

Maintenance arrangements have been made and contracts already awarded. The fountain timings have also been fixed, he said.

The NDMC plans to operate the fountains in two shifts while the afternoons will be reserved for maintenance, officials said. There are 61 fountains in the NDMC area, of which 21 were installed in the lead-up to the summit, they said.

Asked about some flower pots being removed from certain areas in Delhi, Saxena said some kept near the roads to welcome G20 leaders will be removed.

Union Culture Minister Meenakashi Lekhi, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and NDMC Chairman Amit Yadav, among others, were present at the event.

The Delhi Lt Governor, in his address, said it was a challenge to show to the world that India, which has become a strong country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and its capital is clean and beautiful and every person working here is akin to a soldier.

Saxena said many foreign dignitaries told him during the dinner hosted by Presindent Droupadi Murmu for the G20 leaders that they could not tell if it was Delhi or elsewhere while travelling from the airport to their hotels.

''Some of the PMs said this ... Delhi's face has changed, it will be scripted in the pages of history,'' Saxena said.

He told the gathering that people are coming in large numbers to see ''these beautiful roads'', which is a ''stamp on your success''.

Delhi, as the capital, should always shine, Saxena said and added, ''Why should we need planning for two months or six months … and with the same spirt and determination, make your areas as beautiful as possible.'' The G20 gave a lot of experiences to everyone. Guests went back with pleasant memories and this will boost business in the city, Saxena said.

Prior to Saxena's address, employees from several departments shared the work that went into the arrangements.

One of them recalled how they kept animals at bay, telling Saxena that they were fed in the jungle so that they would not venture into SP Marg.

Others shared the challenges of ensuring no waterlogging in the streets and their proper illumination.

