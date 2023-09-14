Left Menu

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-09-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 23:33 IST
UP: Teen girl hangs self at home while family sits in police station to lodge harassment FIR
A teenager in Greater Noida ended her life at home on Thursday while her father and brother were at a police station to lodge a complaint of her being harassed by a local man, officials said.

According to the officials, her family said the Class 8 student was allegedly being harassed for quite some time by the 20-year-old accused who late last night dropped by at her home to take her phone number and molested her.

The police said the girl and the accused lived in the same neighbourhood and knew each other from the past and they are investigating all claims in the case as well. An FIR has been lodged in connection with the case at Jewar police station under the Indian Penal Code section 354 and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a police spokesperson said.

''The girl's brother approached the police today and informed them that the accused, who lives in Jahangirpur, came to his house around 12.30 at night. He asked for his sister's phone number and molested her,'' the police official said.

''When the girl's brother and father were at the police station to lodge the complaint, an information was received that the girl had hung herself to death from a hook used to hang clothes at home,'' the official added.

Additional DCP Greater Noida Ashok Kumar said an FIR was immediately lodged in the case. On the family informing police of the girl's harassment earlier also, Kumar said there was no such complaint with the police in the past.

ACP Greater Noida-4 Rudra Pratap Singh said the girl had three brothers and her father is a farmer. The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation launched into the whole case, the police said.

During preliminary probe, it has been found that the girl and the accused knew each other from the past and were in each-other's contact, the police said.

Further investigation in the case is underway, they said.

