Death toll soars to 11,300 in flooding in Libya''s coastal city of Derna, Libyan Red Crescent says

PTI | Derna | Updated: 15-09-2023 00:43 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 00:43 IST
Death toll soars to 11,300 in flooding in Libya''s coastal city of Derna, Libyan Red Crescent says
  • Country:
  • Germany

The Libyan Red Crescent said on Thursday that the death toll from floods in Libya's eastern Libyan city of Derna has soared to 11,300, as search efforts continue, Marie el-Drese, Secratery General of aid group, told the Associated Press by phone that a further 10,100 are reported missing in the coastal city.

