3 persons shot dead in clash between two groups in Patna

Three persons were shot dead in a clash between two groups in Fatuha area of Patna district in Bihar, police said on Friday.

The incident happened in Surga village around 10 pm on Thursday, said Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra.

''It started over a trivial matter but turned bloody. Shots were fired from both sides, resulting in the deaths of three persons. One person was injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Patna,'' he said.

The post-mortem examinations of the bodies have been done, he said, refusing to identify the deceased publicly.

Twelve people were detained in connection with the case, Mishra said.

''The reason for the clash is suspected to be a personal dispute. An investigation is underway,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)