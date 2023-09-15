DPIIT holds review meeting with North States/UTs on PM GatiShakti National Master Plan

To encourage greater utilization of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP) amongst the States/UTs, the Logistics Division, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry organizes weekly meetings. These meetings involve discussions with the nodal officers/ representatives from different States and Union Territories (UTs) to assess their advancements in assets mapping and project planning using the National Master Plan.

A review meeting was convened for the North Zone States/UTs, chaired by Special Secretary (Logistics), DPIIT, Ms. Sumita Dawra yesterday in virtual mode. The meeting witnessed active participation from States/UTs viz Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttarakhand. She began the meeting by expressing appreciation for the good work done by the States/UTs and requested presentations on use cases that have emerged from them.

During the meeting, the Special Secretary (Logistics) encouraged the North Zone States/UTs to utilize the PM GatiShakti SMP (State Master Plan) for area development. A SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats) Analysis can be conducted by the States/UTs to identify gaps in social, infrastructure, and logistics for area development planning. The challenge of first- and last-mile connectivity faced by most of the Northern States/UTs due to hilly terrain can be addressed by using PM GatiShakti NMP to plan infrastructure and social sector projects. This will result in benefits related to ease of doing business, ease of living, and ease of service delivery, greatly enhancing business investments and tourism.

She emphasized that the 'Whole of Government' approach which breaks departmental silos will also benefit in developing the ‘Vibrant Village’ of Northern States like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Union Territory of Ladakh.

The Special Secretary highlighted that, in accordance with the guiding principles of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, NMP will offer multimodal connectivity for socio-economic development, facilitating area development, and first and last-mile connectivity to the remotest area for service delivery.

The States/UTs were encouraged to hold interactions on PM GatiShakti with State Administrative Training Institutes for greater sensitization of the benefits of using the SMP.

(With Inputs from PIB)