Dr. Jitendra Singh conferred Raj Bhasha Kirti Puraskar, 2022-23 in category of Ministries/Departments

Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) under the leadership of Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions has been conferred the prestigious First Raj Bhasha Kirti Puraskar, 2022-23 in the category of Ministries/Departments with less than 300 employees. The award was presented by Shri Ajay Kumar Mishra, Minister of State to Shri Sanjiv Narain Mathur, Additional Secretary (Pension) who received the same on behalf of DoPPW in the glittering ceremony of Akhil Bhartiya Raj Bhasha Sammelan and Hindi Diwas Ceremony at Pune yesterday.

This is the second consecutive year wherein Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare headed by Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary (P&PW), has received the honor of being the best performing Department in the category of Ministries/ Departments with less than 300 employees.

The Raj Bhasha Kirti Puraskar is a prestigious award conferred every year on a department which stands first among all the Ministries/Departments with less than 300 employees during the Akhil Bhartiya Raj Bhasha Sammelan and Hindi Diwas celebrations organized by the Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs. A delegation comprising Smt. Manju Gupta, Assistant Director (OL), Shri Anil Kumar Koiri and Shri Rajeshwar Sharma accompanied Shri Rajesh Kumar, Under Secretary and Shri Sanjiv Narain Mathur, Additional Secretary who represented the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) in the Sammelan.

(With Inputs from PIB)