Left Menu

Man held by Mumbai Crime Branch from Thane for murder of Jalgaon businessman

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 19:48 IST
Man held by Mumbai Crime Branch from Thane for murder of Jalgaon businessman
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of a Jalgaon-based sand businessman some months ago, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

The man, whose details police did not share, was held by Mumbai Crime Branch Unit XII from Mira Road in adjoining Thane district on Friday on a tip off, the official said.

''Four persons had attacked and killed sand businessman Sachin alias Sonu Devidas Patil in March in Kasoda area of Jalgaon over a financial dispute,'' he said.

With Friday's arrest, all four persons allegedly involved in the crime have been held, he said.

The man arrested on Friday from Mira Road is a history-sheeter and has cases registered against his name in the metropolis, the official added.

He has been handed over to Jalgaon police for further probe, the official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023