Man held by Mumbai Crime Branch from Thane for murder of Jalgaon businessman

A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of a Jalgaon-based sand businessman some months ago, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

The man, whose details police did not share, was held by Mumbai Crime Branch Unit XII from Mira Road in adjoining Thane district on Friday on a tip off, the official said.

''Four persons had attacked and killed sand businessman Sachin alias Sonu Devidas Patil in March in Kasoda area of Jalgaon over a financial dispute,'' he said.

With Friday's arrest, all four persons allegedly involved in the crime have been held, he said.

The man arrested on Friday from Mira Road is a history-sheeter and has cases registered against his name in the metropolis, the official added.

He has been handed over to Jalgaon police for further probe, the official informed.

