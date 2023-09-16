Delhi to be free from construction and demolition waste in two-three months, says Durgesh Pathak

Delhi will be free from construction and demolition waste in two-three months and the civic body has identified 158 sites where such materials can be dumped, the AAP's MCD In-charge Durgesh Pathak said on Saturday.

Pathak said construction projects generate a lot of waste and, even after processing units being made available, people dump the materials on the roadside.

''We ran a pilot project in the west zone of Delhi for three months and it received remarkable success. We created construction and demolition waste dumping points under a pilot project and raised awareness among the people; there was a paradigm shift in the outcome,'' he added. Earlier, only 48 metric ton garbage used to reach processing units from the west zone's three wards. After the pilot project, 132 metric ton garbage is reaching these units, the AAP leader said. ''People take construction and demolition waste to designated dumping points and the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) takes it to processing units from there. We have fenced them (dumping points) and sprinkle water to avoid waste or dust from spreading. The mayor, the deputy mayor and MCD officials have taken a decision to implement this pilot project across Delhi,'' Pathak said.

