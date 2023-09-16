Left Menu

Delhi to be free from construction and demolition waste in two-three months, says Durgesh Pathak

Earlier, only 48 metric ton garbage used to reach processing units from the west zones three wards. After the pilot project, 132 metric ton garbage is reaching these units, the AAP leader said. People take construction and demolition waste to designated dumping points and the MCD Municipal Corporation of Delhi takes it to processing units from there.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 22:07 IST
Delhi to be free from construction and demolition waste in two-three months, says Durgesh Pathak
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi will be free from construction and demolition waste in two-three months and the civic body has identified 158 sites where such materials can be dumped, the AAP's MCD In-charge Durgesh Pathak said on Saturday.

Pathak said construction projects generate a lot of waste and, even after processing units being made available, people dump the materials on the roadside.

''We ran a pilot project in the west zone of Delhi for three months and it received remarkable success. We created construction and demolition waste dumping points under a pilot project and raised awareness among the people; there was a paradigm shift in the outcome,'' he added. Earlier, only 48 metric ton garbage used to reach processing units from the west zone's three wards. After the pilot project, 132 metric ton garbage is reaching these units, the AAP leader said. ''People take construction and demolition waste to designated dumping points and the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) takes it to processing units from there. We have fenced them (dumping points) and sprinkle water to avoid waste or dust from spreading. The mayor, the deputy mayor and MCD officials have taken a decision to implement this pilot project across Delhi,'' Pathak said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
2
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023