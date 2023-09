North Korea's Kim discusses stronger ties with Russian defence minister - KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un exchanged views with Russia's defence minister on practical issues to strengthen cooperation on military and security areas, state KCNA news agency said on Sunday.

During his visit to Russia, Kim inspected Russian nuclear-capable strategic bombers, hypersonic missiles and warships on Saturday, accompanied by Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu.

