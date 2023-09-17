UP court sentences four to life imprisonment in murder case

Four persons were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here in connection with a 2016 murder case.

Additional District Judge Ashok Bhartendu on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to Sajal Choudhry, Rakesh, Pankaj and Sachin, while sentencing three others under the Arms Act.

According to the prosecution lawyer Amar Singh, the victim Sharad Goswami had gone to attend a wedding when seven assailants opened fire at him.

Some bystanders were also injured in the shooting. The incident was a fallout of gang rivalry.

