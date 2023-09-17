Left Menu

UP court sentences four to life imprisonment in murder case

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 17-09-2023 13:35 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 13:28 IST
UP court sentences four to life imprisonment in murder case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here in connection with a 2016 murder case.

Additional District Judge Ashok Bhartendu on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to Sajal Choudhry, Rakesh, Pankaj and Sachin, while sentencing three others under the Arms Act.

According to the prosecution lawyer Amar Singh, the victim Sharad Goswami had gone to attend a wedding when seven assailants opened fire at him.

Some bystanders were also injured in the shooting. The incident was a fallout of gang rivalry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023