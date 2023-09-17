Dhami distributes cheques to PMAY-Rural, Livelihood Mission beneficiaries on Modi's birthday

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday handed over housing approval letters, keys and Rs 5,000 each to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

He also distributed cheques to self-help groups under the National Rural Livelihood Mission.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural beneficiaries were granted Rs 5,000 to buy utensils and household items.

Dhami distributed the housing approval letters, keys and the cheques to 11 mostly women Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural beneficiaries beneficiaries at a function in his official residence. Twenty-five self-help groups (SHGs) under the National Rural Livelihood Mission also received cheques during the programme.

Ten SHGs were given cheques of Rs 75,000 each as community investment fund while five received Rs 10,000 each as revolving fund. Ten SHGs received cheques of varying amounts from Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 6 lakh, according to an official release.

''The way the exploited and the deprived are being empowered in the country today has never happened before,'' the chief minister said in his address.

He expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for giving a special gift in the form of a permanent home to the ''sisters of Devbhoomi''. There are many families for whom getting their own homes is no less than a dream come true, Dhami said.

Wishing Modi on his birthday, Dhami said he prayed to Baba Kedar (Shiva) and Lord Badri Vishal (Vishnu) to bless the prime minister with a long and healthy life.

Later, Dhami celebrated Modi's birthday with destitute children at an institute here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)