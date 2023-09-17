6 members of family held for proceeding towards Home Minister Amit Shah's residence without authorisation: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Sunday apprehended six members of a family, who were on their way to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence on Krishna Menon Marg.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal said information was received that six members of a family were proceeding towards Krishna Menon Marg without proper authorisation.

''A police team, on receiving the information, reached the area and while these people were looking for the location, apprehended them in a timely manner to avert any incident,'' the DCP said.

''Further action in accordance with law has been taken,'' he added.

Sources said those apprehended used to set up carts in Delhi's Anand Vihar area and were upset due to the removal of the carts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)