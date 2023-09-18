Left Menu

Russia defence ministry says forces downed Ukrainian drones over Crimea, Belgorod,

Updated: 18-09-2023 00:08 IST
Russia's defence ministry said its forces had downed two Ukrainian drones over southwestern Crimea and a third over Belgorod region on Sunday.

The ministry said air defence systems destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles over the southwestern part of the peninsula at about 8:30 p.m. Moscow time. It said air defence systems also destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the Belgorod region about 10 minutes later. Reuters could not verify the report.

