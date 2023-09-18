Left Menu

Goldman Sachs cuts BoE terminal rate view to 5.5%

"Looking ahead to the November meeting, we see a greater chance that sequential wage and price pressures will have cooled sufficiently to allow the MPC to go on hold, given their preference for a flatter peak."

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2023 11:22 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 11:20 IST
Goldman Sachs cuts BoE terminal rate view to 5.5%
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@GoldmanSachs)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Goldman Sachs lowered its forecast for the Bank of England's (BoE) terminal rate by 25 basis points to 5.5%, after predicting that the central bank would hold interest rates steady at its November meeting against an earlier forecast of a hike. The BoE raised its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a 15-year peak of 5.25% in early August, its fourteenth back-to-back increase, and warned that borrowing costs were likely to stay elevated for some time.

Economists led by Sven Jari Stehn said in a note dated Friday that they still expect the BoE to hike rates by 25 bps at its September Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting next week. "Looking ahead to the November meeting, we see a greater chance that sequential wage and price pressures will have cooled sufficiently to allow the MPC to go on hold, given their preference for a flatter peak."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023