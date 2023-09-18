Karnataka: Youth drowns in sea, two friends rescued

A youth from Bagalkote drowned in the sea while two of his friends who were also washed away by giant tidal waves, were rescued at Mallamar beach near here, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Manthesh (29).

Police said the three friends were washed away by the sea when they went to the beach Sunday evening. The local people managed to rescue two of them, while Manthesh was washed away.

Surathkal police have registered a case.

