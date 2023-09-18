UN expert calls for urgent action by States on abuse of older persons

As the number of older persons in the world rapidly increases, violence against older persons remains unaddressed despite being widespread, pervasive and putting millions of older persons at risk, a UN expert said today.

“Combatting abuse in old age is not a priority at national, regional or global levels,” said Claudia Mahler, UN independent expert on the enjoyment of all human rights of older persons.

In her report to the 54th Session of the UN Human Rights Council, Mahler said violence, neglect and abuse in old age has far-reaching consequences for the mental and physical well-being of older persons worldwide. “Because of its multidimensional impact, adequate interventions and solutions are needed,” the expert said.

“An increase in violence against older persons was noticed during ongoing crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as in armed conflicts and the consequences of climate change,” Mahler said. “Crises lead to economic setbacks, which put more strain on support structures worldwide, which in turn may put more older persons at risk of suffering from violent acts.”

The World Health Organization estimates that one in six older persons have experienced some form of violence.

While there is currently no globally accepted definition of “elder abuse”, five forms of abuse can be identified: physical abuse; psychological or emotional abuse; sexual abuse; financial or material abuse; and neglect, the expert said.

Mahler recognised hate speech as an additional form of abuse against older persons.

“Ageism plays a significant role and risk factor in the prevalence of abuse on older persons,” she said. “Negative stereotypes and bias underlie the concept of ageism and can lead to harmful consequences, including violence against and abuse and neglect of older persons”.

The expert said that while human rights standards at global and regional levels provide for protection from violence, abuse and neglect of older persons, to some extent, a legally protective regime specifically addressing the rights of older persons in international law would help and guide States to effectively prevent all forms of violence in older age.

In her report, the expert identified several actions to prevent and protect against abuse of older persons, including legislative and policy interventions, prevention programmes, provision of age-appropriate community services, law enforcement response and access to justice.

She encouraged efforts to effectively collect and analyse data on the prevalence of violence, abuse and neglect of older persons.

“Such data is crucial to provide a comprehensive understanding of the issue. The diversity of older persons should be integrated in data-collection methodologies and protocols,” Mahler said.

The expert also presented findings from her country visits to Bangladesh, the Dominican Republic and Nigeria to the Council.