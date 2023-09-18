Loud noise heard in northern Iranian city of Gorgan - Tasnim
Reuters | Dubai
A loud noise was heard in the northern Iranian city of Gorgan, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, adding law enforcement had confirmed the incident and were investigating the cause.
Iranian news media shared a photo of a burnt object, saying it was related to the incident.
