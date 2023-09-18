Left Menu

Three arrested for possession of tiger skin, nails in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2023 12:03 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 12:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three persons have been arrested for alleged possession of a tiger skin and nails in the western suburb of Borivali here, police said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted three persons at LIC Ground in Borivali on Sunday and recovered a tiger skin and 12 nails from their possession, an official from MHB police station said.

The accused Suraj Karande (30), Mohsin Jundre (35) and Manzoor Mankar (36), hail from Mahabaleshwar in Satara district, he said.

The trio had arrived in the city to deliver the consignment worth Rs 10.60 lakh, the official said, adding that the accused were arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act.

