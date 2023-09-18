Man found dead at Mumbai guest house

The body of a 33-year-old man was found in a room at a guest house in central Mumbai on Monday, police said. The body was found lying on the bed at the facility located in suburban Mahim, an official said, adding the deceased was identified as Mohemed Shadab Shaikh, a resident of Agripada area. Police said the body didn't have any noticeable external injury.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

