Man found dead at Mumbai guest house
The body was found lying on the bed at the facility located in suburban Mahim, an official said, adding the deceased was identified as Mohemed Shadab Shaikh, a resident of Agripada area. Police said the body didnt have any noticeable external injury.Further investigation is underway, the official added.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2023 14:06 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 14:04 IST
- Country:
- India
The body of a 33-year-old man was found in a room at a guest house in central Mumbai on Monday, police said. The body was found lying on the bed at the facility located in suburban Mahim, an official said, adding the deceased was identified as Mohemed Shadab Shaikh, a resident of Agripada area. Police said the body didn't have any noticeable external injury.
Further investigation is underway, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- Shadab Shaikh
- Mahim
- Agripada
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Drugs worth Rs 19.05 cr seized in Navi Mumbai; 7 Nigerians arrested
Mumbai police nab man wanted for murder of real estate agent in Bihar
Flight attendant found dead with throat slit in Mumbai apartment; 1 person detained
Flight attendant found dead in Mumbai apartment; cops register murder case
Maharashtra: Meeting on Maratha reservation underway in Mumbai