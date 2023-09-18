Kuwait's finance ministry says cyber attack hits one of its systems

Kuwait's finance ministry said on Monday that one of its systems had suffered a cyber attack in the early morning but that the ministry continued to work normally.

The ministry said in a statement that protection systems and procedures had been activated and "the level of the hacking attempt is being assessed."

The salary transfers will not be affected, the ministry added.

Also Read: Power cuts at Kuwait's Mina al-Ahmadi, Abdullah refineries, exports unaffected - KNPC statement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)