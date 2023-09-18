Blasts heard at government headquarters in Russian-held Donetsk - RIA correspondent
Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 17:35 IST
The Russian state news agency RIA reported on Monday that a series of blasts had been heard at the headquarters of the Russian-installed local authorities in the Russian-held city of Donetsk, in east Ukraine. The city's Russian-installed mayor said in a statement on Telegram that central Donetsk was under fire.
Reuters could not immediately independently confirm the statement.
