Punjab: Former Ferozepur MLA Satkar Kaur, her husband arrested in disproportionate assets case

Former Ferozepur MLA Satkar Kaur and her husband were arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday in a disproportionate assets case.

Kaur had won the Ferozepur (Rural) seat on a Congress ticket in 2017 assembly polls. In 2022, she joined the BJP after being expelled by the Congress from the party for alleged anti-party activities. Kaur and her husband Jasmail Singh, who is a Zila Parishad member, were arrested after the vigilance bureau registered a case against them, said officials.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Vigilance, Gurmeet Singh said Kaur and her husband Jasmail Singh have been arrested in a disproportionate assets case. A spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said during investigation, it was discovered that the former legislator, in collusion with her husband, had accumulated assets exceeding their known sources of income during her tenure as a member of the Legislative Assembly. During the check period, her total income from all sources amounted to Rs 1.65 crore while her total expenditure was Rs 4.49 crore, which was 171 per cent more than the known sources of income, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson also said that a case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code have been registered against them in Ferozepur. Further investigations were underway, he added.

In March this year, Kaur was questioned by the vigilance bureau in Ferozepur in the disproportionate assets matter.

Kaur had won the Ferozepur (Rural) seat in 2017 by defeating Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Joginder Singh.

In 2022, she was denied the ticket by the Congress and expelled from the party for alleged anti-party activities. Later, she joined the BJP.

Her husband Jasmail Singh is a Zila Parishad member and district president of BJP's scheduled caste wing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)