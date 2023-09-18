Biden: Five Americans 'are finally coming home' after Iran imprisonment

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that five U.S. citizens who were detained in Iran "are finally coming home" after the two countries reached a deal for their release. In a statement, Biden thanked the governments of Qatar, Oman, Switzerland and South Korea for their help securing the Americans' release.

"I give special thanks to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, and to the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq, both of whom helped facilitate this agreement over many months of difficult and principled American diplomacy," Biden said.

