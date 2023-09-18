Bodies of boy, girl found in water tank in Rajasthan's Barmer

The bodies of a boy and a girl have been found in a water tank in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Monday. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, however, no suicide note has been found, Dhorimanna Station House Officer (SHO) Sukhram Vishnoi said.

Their family members have claimed that while grazing goats, they slipped and fell into the tank, he said and added that a case has been registered under section 174 of CrPC (preparation of inquest report) and an investigation is underway. The SHO said the bodies of the 17-year-old boy and the 16-year-old girl, both cousins, were found in the water tank in a field on Sunday night. Vishnoi said the boy studied in Class 11, while the girl was a student of Class 9. Their slippers were found near the tank, he said. The SHO said the bodies were handed over to their relatives after postmortem on Monday.

