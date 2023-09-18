Left Menu

Dy CM Ajit Pawar meets wife of man killed in social media post-linked communal violence in Satara village

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-09-2023 22:36 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 22:30 IST
Dy CM Ajit Pawar meets wife of man killed in social media post-linked communal violence in Satara village
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday visited Pusesawali village in Satara district, which was rocked by communal violence recently resulting in the death of a 32-year-old man.

Pawar met the wife of deceased Noorul Hasan Liaqat Shikalgar and expressed condolence, a kin said.

''Shikalgar was the only son of his parents and his wife is seven months pregnant,'' the kin said.

Shikalgar was killed and 10 persons were injured after communal violence broke out on September 10 in the village following an objectionable social media post and a mosque was attacked.

Police have so far arrested 19 persons in connection with the violence.

The probe into the objectionable post and the violence was underway, said Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023