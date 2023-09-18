Four persons booked for businessman's death in swimming pool of Nagpur hotel

Four staffers of a hotel in Nagpur were booked in connection with the death of a businessman in its swimming pool, a police official said on Monday.

Sushant Dhopte (51) drowned in the hotel's pool on July 4, after which a police probe began, he said.

''The probe found there was no certified coach at the pool at the time of the incident. Safety equipment was missing and the hotel management could not produce compliance certificates for the pool,'' he said.

General manager Sujitkumar Singh, coach Akshay Chaturkar, manager Anurag Gurjar and staffer Amol Kokate have been booked for allegedly causing death by negligence, the Sonegaon police station official said.

