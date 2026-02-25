Teen Chaos: Youths Arrested for Vandalism in Nagpur

Police in Nagpur apprehended two 19-year-old men accused of vandalizing seven two-wheelers, causing panic in the Mahal area late Tuesday night. According to authorities, the incident was triggered by a personal dispute involving a young woman.

Officials reported that 12 individuals armed with wooden sticks damaged headlights, indicators, and mudguards of the parked vehicles, leading to a reported loss of Rs 19,000. The vandalism stemmed from a conflict between the main accused, Mangesh Gaware, and another youth.

While Gaware remains at large, police successfully detained his associates, Swarup Dongre and Rishabh Khare, placing them in custody for two days as they continue their search for Gaware.

