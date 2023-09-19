Left Menu

Woman, her two sons arrested for attacking Delhi Police head constable in west Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 00:46 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 00:46 IST
  • India

A woman and her two sons were arrested in connection with the alleged road rage and thrashing of a 50-year-old head constable in west Delhi's Khayala area, police said on Monday.

The three accused allegedly attacked head constable MG Rajesh with an iron rod and bricks and left him unconscious on a West Delhi road after their car brushed past his vehicle, they said.

The incident of road rage occurred on September 15 near the Ghode Wala temple in Raghubir Nagar and the Delhi Police arrested the three accused on Monday, they said.

''We came to know about the incident that a 50-year-old man was thrashed by three persons near Raghubir Nagar area. During the course of investigation, we came to know that the victim is a head constable with Delhi Police. An FIR was registered and on Monday we have arrested three persons, a woman and her two sons in the case,'' said Vichitra Veer, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west).

According to the complainant, he was on the way home from work in Tilak Nagar, when around 11 pm while crossing a slum area near Ghoda Wala temple, a car overtook his vehicle and its rear portion brushed past his car.

He then stopped his car on the roadside, asked the occupants of the other vehicle to drive safely and continued on his way home, the head constable said in his complaint.

All of a sudden the same car overtook him again and blocked his way, Rajesh said.

Two youths allegedly came out of that car and started shouting at him and asked him to exit the car, he said, adding that a woman also came out of the car.

Suddenly, one of the men picked up a brick and broke the windshield of his vehicle, dragged him out of his vehicle and started thrashing him brutally, the complainant said.

The head constable said that in order to save his life, he pushed one of the men away but the woman allegedly attacked him with a brick. The policeman was then overpowered by one of the men and the other attacked with an iron rod, due to which he fell unconscious. The accused then fled from the spot leaving Rajesh seriously injured. Rajesh is currently posted at the office of the Ashok Vihar Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Based on his complaint, an FIR under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) and section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act was lodged at the Khyala police station.

